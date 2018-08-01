Paris Jackson Blasts Rumors She's Back In Rehab: 'I Don't Need A Celebrity's Misfortune To Make Me Healthy'

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight about her health.
The 20-year-old star took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to a Twitter user's claim that he heard she was back in rehab following Demi Lovato's apparent overdose.
Paris responded, "bruhh i already made a statement about this! i haven’t gone back to rehab, or to any clinic.. idk who decided to make this bullshit up for clickbait but it’s annoying! i don’t need a celebrity’s misfortune to make me healthy. i’ve had enough friends OD to send me that message!"
Reports surfaced on Tuesday following a story from Radar Online, which claimed that Paris was headed back to rehab because she was scared of what could happen to her if she continued down that road.
Paris blasted the rumors in the above Twitter statement.
The young star did previously go to rehab when she was 17 and has been open about her struggles with addiction.
