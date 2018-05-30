Paris Jackson Breaks Her Silence After Walking Out Of Paris Fashion Show: 'I Don't Support Animals Being Whipped'

Paris Jackson is speaking out after reports surfaced last week that she "stormed out" of Friday’s Dior Couture spring/summer 2019 Cruise collection presentation in France.

The 20-year-old model released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, explaining that she didn't "storm out" of the show, but she did leave because she didn't support what the brand was doing.

"To be clear, I did not 'storm out' of the show. I quietly got up and walked out trying my hardest to not cause a scene, because I do not support animals being branded and whipped," Paris wrote. "Not trying to become enemies in the fashion world in any way, but I will always be myself," Paris explained.

"Furthermore, i was not 'enraged,' just taken by surprise and a little heartbroken," Paris continued in another tweet. "And i have no doubt that all high end fashion brands will soon switch over to no-fur and anti animal cruelty, as that seems to be the pattern here. and we should all be very excited about that! :)."