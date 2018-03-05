Paris Jackson Flashes Her Leg Like Angelina Jolie In Jaw-Dropping Oscars Dress

Paris Jackson came to slay at the Oscar Awards!

Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter hit the Vanity Fair afterparty on Sunday and turned heads in an edgy Versace dress with sheer, thigh-high slits! Paris worked it — just like Angelina Jolie — showing off her stems by posing with one leg out. The green gown featured a plunging neckline, embellishments on the bodice, a corset style undergarment and a sheer skirt.

As Paris walked, the dress blew out behind her, showing off even more of her A-list figure. Paris polished off the sexy style with her blonde hair up in a sky-high ponytail and golden makeup.