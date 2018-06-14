Paris Jackson Says People Have No 'F—king Respect' As She Cleans Graffiti Off Radio Host Michael Jackson's Hollywood Star

Paris Jackson is taking matters into her own hands.

When Paris walked by her radio host Michael Jackson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and saw red graffiti on it, she immediately decided to scrub it off. The British radio host shares the same name as her late pop star dad, and according to Paris, the name is reason enough to get down and do some scrubbing!

In a photo posted on her Instagram, Paris can be seen cleaning the star. She captioned the snap, "some people have no f—king respect. i understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name."