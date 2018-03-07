Paris Jackson Tells Fans To Stop Lightening Her Skin To Make Her Look 'More White'

Paris Jackson has something to say to fans who have been turning her skin a different color — stop!

Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter took to Twitter late on Tuesday to ask fans to stop trying to change her skin tone, adding that she's aware of what she looks like and she's happy with it.

Paris wrote, "i appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it.."