Parkland Students Give Emotional 2018 Tony Award Performance Of 'Seasons of Love'

Parkland high students made an emotional appearance at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday, singing the powerful "Seasons of Love" from "Rent."

The iconic tune from the Tony-award winning musical left the audience in tears and received a massive standing ovation from the crowd.

The students, who suffered a terrible tragedy earlier this year when 17 people were killed at their school Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, have continued to bring their message of hope and change to award shows this year. The Parkland choir most recently performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Their Tony debut was introduced by "Glee" alum Matthew Morrison, who recently appeared with a number of Broadway stars at a benefit concert supporting the victims of the mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school.

"It was a life-changing experience to see these young people channeling their intense feelings of hurt and rage and sorrow into art," Morrison said of the benefit concert.

Check out the choir's incredible performance at the 2018 Tony Awards below: