Patrick J. Adams Admits He Made A Mistake Over Calling Out Body-Shamer: 'I'm Sorry, But I'm No Bully'

Patrick J. Adams is human, everyone!

After a body-shamer called the "Suits" star and his wife Troian Bellisario out at the airport for looking less-than-stellar following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on Sunday, Patrick clapped back by calling out the woman on his own social media accounts. Just a short time later, he says he realized he should not have publicly called her out on his social media account and issued a mea culpa on Instagram.

"Yesterday I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I in the airport. My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the “high road” (some also doubled down on the body shaming. Thumbs up guys!) I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong," Patrick wrote in part on Instagram.

"I’m no bully. What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian - so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry," he shared.

But can we blame him for protecting his wife and himself from someone who spoke ill about them? Celebrities are humans — like all of us — and on a certain level it's gotta sting every time someone makes a harsh comment. And since when do we all have to pretend that because they happen to be on TV shows they're supposed to become immune to rude comments?