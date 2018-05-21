Patrick J. Adams Admits He Made A Mistake Over Calling Out Body-Shamer: 'I'm Sorry, But I'm No Bully'

Actor Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Patrick J. Adams is human, everyone!
After a body-shamer called the "Suits" star and his wife Troian Bellisario out at the airport for looking less-than-stellar following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on Sunday, Patrick clapped back by calling out the woman on his own social media accounts. Just a short time later, he says he realized he should not have publicly called her out on his social media account and issued a mea culpa on Instagram.
"Yesterday I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I in the airport. My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the “high road” (some also doubled down on the body shaming. Thumbs up guys!) I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong," Patrick wrote in part on Instagram.
"I’m no bully. What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian - so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry," he shared.
But can we blame him for protecting his wife and himself from someone who spoke ill about them? Celebrities are humans — like all of us — and on a certain level it's gotta sting every time someone makes a harsh comment. And since when do we all have to pretend that because they happen to be on TV shows they're supposed to become immune to rude comments?
Honestly, this outlet isn't surprised he clapped back — and we don't blame him either. Patrick had some solid points about the fact that commenters on social media have no idea what people — famous or not — may be going through in their personal lives.
"Let’s just finish with a quick summary. 1. Don’t talk shit about the way people look. You have no idea what’s going on with them and your commentary will always make their day worse not better. 2. If someone does. Don’t use the internet to settle scores. Tell them right to their face and in public that they’re part of the problem and not the solution," Patrick concluded his post.
Good for you, Patrick. Sometimes you have to stand up for yourself!