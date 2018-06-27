(Getty Images)
Patty Jenkins Shares First Photo Of Kristen Wiig On The Set of 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Director Patty Jenkins just dropped the first photo of Kristen Wiig on the set of "Wonder Woman 1984" and it has fans seeing spots!
Back in March, Patty announced that the "Bridesmaids" star will play the "Wonder Woman" sequel's big bad villain, Cheetah. The director finally gave fans a glimpse at Kristen's character, posting a photo on her Twitter account on Wednesday.
"Enter Barbara Minerva," Patty ominously wrote.
In the pic, Kristen appears to be walking through a museum and is surrounded by taxidermy exhibits of dozens of African animals. It looks like one animal in particular caught her eye – odds are it's a cheetah.
In the comics, Kristen's character Barbara Minerva (aka Cheetah) is a British archaeologist who gains the ability to transform into a feline form and harness the powers of superhuman strength and speed. Her powers even rival that of Wonder Woman herself, meaning Kristen will be giving Gal Gadot some serious trouble!
Patty previously teased the return of Wonder Woman's love interest, Steve Trevor, confirming that Chris Pine will somehow be revived for the sequel.
"Wonder Woman 1984" will crash land into theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.