Patty Jenkins Shares First Photo Of Kristen Wiig On The Set of 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Director Patty Jenkins just dropped the first photo of Kristen Wiig on the set of "Wonder Woman 1984" and it has fans seeing spots!

Back in March, Patty announced that the "Bridesmaids" star will play the "Wonder Woman" sequel's big bad villain, Cheetah. The director finally gave fans a glimpse at Kristen's character, posting a photo on her Twitter account on Wednesday.