Paul McCartney Reflects On John Lennon's Murder During March Of Our Lives Rally In NYC

Paul spoke with CNN at the March on Saturday and commented on why we need to end gun violence while also pointing out that his Beatles bandmate was killed by gun violence not too far from where he was standing.

"One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here so it’s important to me," McCartney told CNN’s Jason Carroll in a live broadcast, while wearing a “We can end gun violence” T-shirt. “I don’t know [if we can end gun violence]” he added. “But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it."

Lennon was murdered 37 years ago on the steps of his New York City apartment building, The Dakota, by gunman Mark David Chapman. Chapman shot Lennon five times in the back as he walked into the complex with his wife, Yoko Ono.

Paul attended the march with his wife, Nancy Shevell.