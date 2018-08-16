Paul Walker's Family Hope To Bring His Character Back To 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

Cody Walker, Paul Walker and Caleb Walker during MGM Pictures and Columbia Pictures 'Into the Blue' Premiere - After Party at Napa Valley Grill in Westwood (Getty Images)
"Fast & Furious" fans may once again see Brian O'Conner on the big screen.
Paul Walker was taking a break from filming "Furious 7" when he tragically died in a car wreck in 2013. When production of the blockbuster film resumed, the late-actor's brothers – Caleb and Cody Walker – stepped in to physically act out his role. With a little movie magic, Paul's face was superimposed onto his brothers' bodies to wrap up the film.
Despite the emotional farewell to Paul's character in "Furious 7," his family is holding out hope that they can somehow bring him back into the hit franchise.
"I just hope we get to — I don't know — have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again," Caleb told the AP. "That's my dream and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies."
While Brian O'Conner's plotline was wrapped up in "Furious 7," the character is still very much alive in the franchise as he is brought up several times in the latest entry, "The Fate of the Furious." This marked the first "Fast & Furious" film after his death – and drama between the cast ensued in Paul's absence.
The Walker brothers – who will open up about Paul's legacy in the upcoming documentary "I Am Paul Walker – hope that Brian O'Conner's return could help reunite the broken "Fast & Furious" family.
"I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought and it'd have to be tasteful," Cody said. "[Paul] was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I — you know — I think it's lost its way in a big way."
"Fast 9" is set to speed into theaters on April 10, 2020.