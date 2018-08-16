Paul Walker's Family Hope To Bring His Character Back To 'Fast & Furious' Franchise

"Fast & Furious" fans may once again see Brian O'Conner on the big screen.

Paul Walker was taking a break from filming "Furious 7" when he tragically died in a car wreck in 2013. When production of the blockbuster film resumed, the late-actor's brothers – Caleb and Cody Walker – stepped in to physically act out his role. With a little movie magic, Paul's face was superimposed onto his brothers' bodies to wrap up the film.