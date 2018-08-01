Paul Walker's Mother Recalls The Last Conversation She Had With Her Son The Morning Before His Death

Paul Walker’s mother painfully reveals the last conversation she had with her son before his sudden, tragic death.
Cheryl Walker remembers her son's voice in the highest spirit as they discussed holiday plans in her kitchen on the morning of his tragic accident. The "Fast and Furious" star was planning to pick out a Christmas tree with his 15-year-old daughter, Meadow, that evening.
The mother of five opened up to People about her heartbreaking loss. "We were having a good conversation, and he'd forgotten an event he had," she said.
Before she knew it, Paul had rushed out the door. Cheryl had no idea this would be the last conversation she would have with her son. Later that day, Paul and friend Roger Rodas were victims of a fatal car crash on Nov 30, 2013.
Loved ones to the beloved actor are opening up about his life and legacy in the new documentary entitled, “I Am Paul Walker,” premiering August 1.
"I think a lot of people think, 'Oh he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.' But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man," Cheryl explained to People.
The Walker family says they have their own special tradition to celebrate Paul's life. Every year on Paul's birthday members of the family drive down to Huntington Beach (one of Paul's favorite surf spots), and throw sunflowers in the ocean.