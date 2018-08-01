Paul Walker's Mother Recalls The Last Conversation She Had With Her Son The Morning Before His Death

The mother of five opened up to People about her heartbreaking loss. "We were having a good conversation, and he'd forgotten an event he had," she said.

Before she knew it, Paul had rushed out the door. Cheryl had no idea this would be the last conversation she would have with her son. Later that day, Paul and friend Roger Rodas were victims of a fatal car crash on Nov 30, 2013.

Loved ones to the beloved actor are opening up about his life and legacy in the new documentary entitled, “I Am Paul Walker,” premiering August 1.