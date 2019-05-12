Peggy Lipton, ‘Mod Squad’ Star & Mother To Rashida Jones, Dead At 72 After Battling Cancer

Peggy Lipton has passed away, Access can confirm.

Her daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones confirmed the news in a statement obtained by Access.

“We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer (on Saturday). She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the statement reads. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us,” the statement continues. “We ask that you respect our family’s privacy.”

Lipton was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2004, according to NBC News.

She was best known for her role in the late ’60s television show, “Mod Squad,” where she played Julie Barnes. Her portrayal went on to earn her a Golden Globe, as well as multiple Emmy nominations.

The actress also starred in the original “Twin Peaks” as Norma Jennings and later reprised her role in the 2017 reboot of the show.

Her “Twin Peaks” co-star Kyle MacLaughlan reacted to the sad news, expressing his grief over the situation.

“The RR diner is dark today,” he wrote. “Very sorry to hear Peggy Lipton is gone. We’ve lost a beautiful soul.”

She also had roles in movies like “A Dog’s Purpose,” “When in Rome” and “Intern.”

Lipton is survived by her two daughters Rashida and Kidada Jones, who she shared from her past marriage with ex Quincy Jones.

R.I.P. Peggy Lipton

— Stephanie Swaim