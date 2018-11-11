Pete Davidson Apologizes to Dan Crenshaw On 'SNL' & Gets Trolled With Ariana Grande Dig



"Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, everyone — thank you so much for coming!" said Pete.

"Thanks for making a Republican look good," replied Dan.

"For people that don’t know, the reason you’re wearing an eyepatch right now is that you lost your eye to an IED in Afghanistan during your third combat tour. And I’m sorry," said Pete.

The newly-elected Congressman accepted the apology, stating, "We’re good," but the moment was interrupted by Dan's ringtone – Ariana's hit single "Breathin."

As the audience laughed, Pete awkwardly let out a grin. "You gonna answer that?" he asked while Dan kept a poker face.

"No, I’m just gonna let it ring," he replied. "That's rude to answer it. Let’s just let it go to voicemail."

After Pete shared that the uncomfortable moment was "cool," the politician asked, "Oh, do you know her?"