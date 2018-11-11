Pete Davidson Apologizes to Dan Crenshaw On 'SNL' & Gets Trolled With Ariana Grande Dig

(Getty Images)
One week after Pete Davidson faced backlash for comparing the then-Texas Republican congressional candidate to a "hitman from a porno movie," Dan Crenshaw got sweet payback.
The military veteran joined Pete on this week's "Saturday Night Live," to not only to get an in-person apology from the comedian, but to also troll Pete with a funny dig regarding his ex, Ariana Grande.
"Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, everyone — thank you so much for coming!" said Pete.
"Thanks for making a Republican look good," replied Dan.
"For people that don’t know, the reason you’re wearing an eyepatch right now is that you lost your eye to an IED in Afghanistan during your third combat tour. And I’m sorry," said Pete.
The newly-elected Congressman accepted the apology, stating, "We’re good," but the moment was interrupted by Dan's ringtone – Ariana's hit single "Breathin."
As the audience laughed, Pete awkwardly let out a grin. "You gonna answer that?" he asked while Dan kept a poker face.
"No, I’m just gonna let it ring," he replied. "That's rude to answer it. Let’s just let it go to voicemail."
After Pete shared that the uncomfortable moment was "cool," the politician asked, "Oh, do you know her?"
What started as a hilarious Weekend Update segment turned into a heartfelt tribute to veterans and Pete's dad, who was killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Congressman also noted the "lessons to learn here."
"Not just that the left and the right can still agree on some things, but that also that Americans can forgive one another, " he said. "We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other."