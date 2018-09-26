Pete Davidson Calls Chevy Chase A 'Racist' And A Putz' In Harsh Howard Stern Interview

Pete Davidson has zero love for comedy legend Chevy Chase.

The 24-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star went off on "The Howard Stern Show" on Monday, revealing how he really feels about the "National Lampoon" actor and why he thinks his career is totally washed up.

"He’s a f***ing d**che bag. F*** Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” Pete dished to Howard. "He’s a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him… He’s a putz."

Chevy, one of the original stars of "Saturday Night Live," recently bashed "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels in The Washington Post. "I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f**king believe it," Chevy was quoted as saying.

Pete made sure to point out that Chevy, now 74, hasn't done much since his days on "SNL" and has zero right to diss the guy who gave him his big start.

"What has he done since ’83? Nothing. He had a really big career and then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerk off," Pete continued.