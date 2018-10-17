Pete Davidson Cancels His Comedy Gig After His Split From Ariana Grande

Sounds like the recovery process from this split isn’t going to be quick for either Pete Davison or Ariana Grande.

Pete backed out of a previously scheduled comedy gig just days after he and Ariana decided to separate and end their engagement.

The "Saturday Night Live" star was supposed to headline for a "Comedy Night Live" show at Temple University in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The school had to make last minute changes after Pete bowed out on Tuesday.