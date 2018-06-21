Pete Davidson Confirms His Engagement To Ariana Grande: 'It's Lit'

Pete Davidson officially confirmed he's engaged to Ariana Grande during his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.

"I feel like I won a contest," Pete told Jimmy after the late night host joked that he didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come onto his show.

"It's f—ing lit, Jimmy," Pete said of being engaged to the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer.

Pete joked that guys tip their hat to him when he's walking down the street. "Did you ever see that Derek Jeter commercial when he was retiring? And people tip their hat? It's like that. Some guy came up to me and was like, 'Oh you gave me hope,'" Pete kidded.

Adding that he didn't know he was that ugly, but he was a "lucky motherf—ker" to be engaged to Ariana.

The "SNL" star said he was surprised that people were so interested in their romance, especially given the political climate. But Jimmy said that it's because people love them and then quickly suggested they get married right there on he "Tonight Show" stage.

Robert Pattinson, who was also a guest on the show, couldn't help but laugh the whole time as Pete was in the hot seat.

Check out the whole interview below: