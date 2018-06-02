Pete Davidson Gets 2 Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoos Days After Confirming Their Relationship

Well, that escalated quickly. Pete Davidson just took his relationship with Ariana Grande to a permanent new level.
The "SNL" actor has honored his new ladylove with two unmistakably romantic tattoos. Los Angeles-based artist London Reese shared a peek at the designs on Saturday, posting an Instagram photo of a black bunny mask inked behind Pete's ear – an obvious nod to Ariana's "Dangerous Woman" album cover art.
But that's not all.
In a now-deleted post on his Instagram story, London also showed a tat reading "AG" on Pete's right thumb.
London apparently toned down his initial excitement about Pete's fresh ink – and fresh romance. In addition to scrapping the Insta story pic, he also edited the caption on his bunny mask photo to remove the sentence "Pete loves him some Ariana."
Fans are already well aware how smitten the young stars seem with one another, though.
WATCH: Ariana Grande Shares Cute PDA Photo With New Boyfriend Pete Davidson
The couple went public with a cute "Harry Potter"-themed snap on Pete's Instagram earlier this week, and Ari followed up with a PDA photo of Pete giving her a smooch on the cheek.
"I thought u into my life," she captioned the shot in part.
The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer also supported her beau at his comedy show in Atlantic City on Friday night, where he opened for Dave Chappelle.
-- Erin Biglow