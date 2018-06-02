Pete Davidson Gets 2 Ariana Grande-Inspired Tattoos Days After Confirming Their Relationship

Well, that escalated quickly. Pete Davidson just took his relationship with Ariana Grande to a permanent new level.

The "SNL" actor has honored his new ladylove with two unmistakably romantic tattoos. Los Angeles-based artist London Reese shared a peek at the designs on Saturday, posting an Instagram photo of a black bunny mask inked behind Pete's ear – an obvious nod to Ariana's "Dangerous Woman" album cover art.

But that's not all.