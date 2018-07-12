Pete Davidson Joins Ariana Grande's Backup Dancers – For A Photoshoot

"Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson may have found
the ultimate summer job – as an Ariana Grande backup dancer!?!
Not quite, but the comedian joked he had a new gig in the caption of one of the pics he posted on Instagram on Wednesday night.
"check out my new job," Pete wrote to accompany a black-and-white snap showing him with Ariana's dancers.
And then there was this shot, which he captioned with a heart and cloud emoji (love cloud?), showing his fiancée Ariana getting in on the fun.
Ariana's Instagram Story was also flooded with pics from the impromptu shoot she and Pete clearly had on Wednesday evening.
But, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer also showed a romantic moment with Pete on her Instagram story, sharing this shot of the two holding hands.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson hold hands in a pic from her Instagram story, July 11, 2018 (Instagram)
Ariana was among the performers featured at Amazon Music's Unboxing Prime Day event in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday night. Other artists to take the stage at the event included Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels.
-- Jolie Lash