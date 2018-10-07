Pete Davidson Slams Kanye West: 'Being Mentally Ill Is Not An Excuse To Act Like A Jackass'

Pete Davidson is slamming Kanye, following the musicians pro-Trump speech which happened on last week's episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Davidson appeared on Saturday's episode in the "Weekend Update" segment, where he gave his opinion on 'Ye.
"So, speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I've ever seen here," he stated.
Last week, Kanye went on a long rant after the show air, where he talked about being Pro-Trump, amongst other things.
"It's so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, 'How could you support Trump? He’s racist.' Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago," Kanye said in the rant. "We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. Imma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don't have to believe in all they policies."
Pete went on to continue to blast 'Ye's political stances.
"Then Kanye said Democrats broke up black families with welfare and that slavery is not real. You know how wrong about politics you have to be for, like, me to notice?" he joked.
Pete then started talking about Kanye's current state of mental health.
"Kanye, I know you're like, 'Yo, this is the real me, I'm off the meds,'" he began. "Take 'em! There's no shame in the medicine game!"
Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass," Davidson, who is open about his Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis, stated. "I'm quoting my therapist, my mom and my mailman."
"Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost went on to question if Davidson if there's anything Kanye can do to win him back as a fan.
Pete pulled out a red cap, similar to the MAGA hat 'Ye sports a lot, that says, "Make Kanye 2006 Again."
Kanye, who recently deleted his Twitter and Instagram pages, hasn't publicly responded to Pete's comments.
-- Stephanie Swaim