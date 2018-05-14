Pete Wentz & Meagan Camper Welcome Baby Girl, Marvel Jane Wentz

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and his partner Meagan Camper got a pretty special Mother's Day present!



The duo announced that they welcomed their daughter, Marvel Jane Wentz, over Mother's Day weekend, officially making them a family of five!

Pete took to Instagram to share the happy news on Sunday alongside a pic with his adorable family laying in the hospital bed together. He captioned the photo, "So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she’s here... annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world ❤️🌎 happy Mother’s Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We ❤️ you."