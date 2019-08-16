Peter Fonda Dies At 79 Following Lung Cancer Battle

Hollywood has lost another legend. Peter Fonda died on Aug. 16 at age 79, Access Hollywood confirms.

Fonda’s family announced the sad news “with deep sorrow” in a statement to NBC News, revealing that “the official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.” The actor was said to have “passed away peacefully” at 11:05 a.m. at his Los Angeles home and was “surrounded by family.”

The statement went on to ask for privacy as Fonda’s loved ones mourn “one of the saddest moments of our lives.”

“We are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts,” his family continued, asking fans to “celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of live” as they “mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man.”

“In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom,” the statement concluded.

Fonda shot to stardom following the 1969 release of “Easy Rider,” the now-iconic motorcycle road trip film that co-starred Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson.

Just weeks before his death, he was reportedly in the midst of producing a high-profile event to celebrate the movie’s 50th anniversary. In July, Rolling Stone revealed that Radio City Music Hall in New York City was slated to host a screening and concert on Sept. 20 in honor of “Easy Rider,” with a live performance of the soundtrack synced with the cinema classic.

Fonda was nominated for two Academy Awards throughout his prolific career, including a screenwriting nod with Hopper and Terry Southern for “Easy Rider” and Best Actor in 1998 for his leading role as a beekeeper in “Ulee’s Gold.”

He is survived by his sister, Oscar winner Jane Fonda, children Bridget and Justin Fonda, and wife Margaret DeVogelaere. The two-time Golden Globe winner was previously married to Portia Rebecca Crockett and Susan Brewer.

