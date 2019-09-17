Peter Weber Announced As The Next ‘Bachelor’: ‘This Is Life-Changing’

Peter Weber is officially your new Bachelor!

After getting his heart broken by Hannah Brown on “The Bachelorette,” the pilot is getting a second chance at love.

“I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Peter told host Chris Harrison during the Tuesday, September 17, “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion.

Adding, “I feel, like, emotional, right now. Man, this is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, you know, my entire life looked forward to finding, you know, my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with.”

Peter also noted that he knows finding his soulmate on the hit show isn’t “normal.”

“You know, there’s always … this is not normal, dating 30 women, you know, at the same time,” he said. “I’ve never done this before, you know, there’s gonna be ups and downs. I know that’s coming. And, you know, I’m not gonna be perfect, you know, just being in this position now, and, you know, the possibility of, you know, making the wrong decisions it’s out there, but, you know, I’m gonna follow my heart.”

Just moments after the news was revealed to Bachelor Nation, former “Bachelor” lead Ben Higgins told Access Hollywood that he thinks Peter will bring a bit of spice to the franchise.

“You know, Peter has a really great smile. He looks super innocent … but we know about the windmill. We have seen some scenes. I think there will be a sexy side to this innocent pilot.”

The 28-year-old, who made it to the former beauty queen contestant’s top three before being cut, made headlines when Hannah admitted that they had sex in a windmill several times.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” Hannah told the audience during “The Bachelorette’s” live two-night finale back in July. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

The new season of ‘The Bachelor’ is set debut Jan. 6, 2020.