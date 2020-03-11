Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Finale Had This Shocking Twist

Season 24 of “The Bachelor” came to a close last night, and 28-year-old pilot Peter Weber shocked audiences with his pick.

Spoiler alerts below!

Part one of the season finale on Monday night ended with one of Peter’s final picks, Madison Prewett, leaving him in Australia after deciding they were too different to make their relationship work. That left Peter with his final contestant, Hannah Ann Sluss.

The 23-year-old almost didn’t show up to Peter’s proposal. “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison approached Peter, who had decided that he was “100 percent certain” about his love for Hannah Ann in the wake of Madison’s departure, told a devastated Peter that Hannah Ann was having doubts as well.

WATCH: Ali Fedotowsky Shocked That Peter Weber’s Mom Was Crying Over Hannah Ann

Ultimately, Hannah Ann did show up, and Peter proposed with a gorgeous 3.27-carat ring. “Hannah Ann, I remember that very first night,” Peter told her. “When I had to give out that first impression rose there was never a question on who that was going to. All the memories we were able to make, I’ve cherished every single moment I’ve been able to spend with you.”

But their engagement wasn’t meant to last.

Footage showed Hannah Ann visiting Peter in Los Angeles after the couple hadn’t seen each other for nearly a month, but it appeared obvious from her expression that something was bothering her. Peter admitted that he still had feelings for Madison, and the two ended their engagement

After The Final Rose ceremony, Hannah Ann did not hold back her condemnation for her former fiancé. “So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me, and you needing closure with Hannah Brown,” she said. “Word of advice: If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she concluded.

WATCH: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale: 6 Bombshells From Peter Weber’s Turbulent Ending

The audience—including Peter’s own mother!—applauded Hannah Ann’s honesty.

As Hannah and Peter’s engagement was ending, Chris paid a visit to Madison to ask if she was still in love with Peter—to which she responded that she was. So the host brought out Peter’s former flame on stage to hash out their differences.

“Do you want to give this relationship a real shot?” Chris asked the couple. They said they do still both have feelings for each other, and will take their relationship “one day at a time.”

But Peter’s family wasn’t convinced. “When I said I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, it was because… we just clicked right away,” Peter’s mother Barbara told the cameras. “We did not have that connection with Madison.” She went a step further to say that she did not think her son’s new relationship would last. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed…Everyone that knows him knows it’s not going to work.”

WATCH: Rachel Lindsay Praised For Exposing ‘Graphic’ And ‘Explicit’ Bullying Of Bachelor Contestants

But Madison stayed strong, and reiterated her feelings for Peter. “I’m not a mom, so I don’t know what it’s like to have a son, to have kids. I know that I have love and respect for Peter. Therefore I have love and respect for Peter’s family and I will never say a negative word about anyone or anything.”

Only time will tell what’s in store for these lovebirds!