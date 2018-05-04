Petite Taqueria Chef De Cuisine Jeff Arrieta Shares Cinco de Mayo Recipes

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Chef De Cuisine of Petite Taqueria Jeff Arrieta is dishing up some delecatable dishes that are perfect for this weekend!

Broccolini and Cheese Quesadilla

Yield: 5 pancakes

Allergies: Gluten, Diary

Gluten: YES

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

2 each White onions (Cut in small strips)

4 cups Broccolini Chopped

1.5 cups Cream

2 bunch Chopped Cilantro

1 bunch Chopped Epazote

2 each Lime Juice

2 Tsp. Salt

Instructions / Method:

1. Begin By heating a large cast iron pan to medium-high heat on your stove

2. Add in all the vegetable oil, and allow it to become hot, about one minute

3. Place all white onions in the cast iron pan, stir frequently for 10 minutes.

4. AS the white onions begin to caramelize (change to a light brown color)

5. Add in 4 cups rough chopped broccolini and allow to sauté for 3 minutes

6. Add in 2 cups of heavy cream and bring to a simmer

7. Allow the cream to reduce for 6 minutes.

8. Remove from heat and add your chopped herbs, lime juice, and salt,

9. Place a flour tortilla on in large nonstick sauté pan

10. Add shredded cheese, Broccolini mix.

11. Serve with sour crème.

Corn Pancakes @ Petite Taqueria

Elote Pancake Batter

Yield: 5 pancakes

Allergies: Gluten, Corn, Dairy, Eggs

Gluten: YES

Ingredients:

2 cups AP Flour

2 Tablespoon Cornmeal

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

2 Tablespoon Sugar

2 each Egg Yolks

3 each Egg Whites, whipped to a stiff peak

1.5 cups Corn Puree

1 each Lemon Zest

1.5 cup Whole Milk

Instructions / Method:

1. Sift together flour, corn meal. Baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and a pinch of salt

2. In a separate bowl mix together corn puree, egg yolks, milk, and lemon zest

3. Mix together the dry and the wet, leaving it a little chunky

4. Fold in egg whites right before cooking

5. Get a cast iron pan to medium high heat and coat with clarified butter

6. Gently pour pancake batter into the pan and wait for the top side to bubble

7. Gently flip and wait for the center of the pancake to become firm so you know its cooked all the way through

8. Remove from heat and serve with roasted corn, mascarpone, crème fraiche, butter, and agave

SKINNY MARGARITA

•1.5oz Tequila

•0.75oz Elder Flower Liqueur

•1oz Lime

Shake > Coupe > Garnish: Cucumber wheel

SMOKIN’ GREENS

•1.5oz Mezcal

•0.5oz Chile Liqueur

•o.75oz Lime

•0.75oz Orange

•0.5oz Agave (Syrup: Equal parts Agave and water)

•Bar spoon Cilantro paste (Blanched cilantro then blend)

Shake > Double rocks glass > Garnish: Orange spiral twist