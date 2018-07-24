The Pics Of People Waiting Outside Taylor Swift's Apartment Are Seriously Insane

Not only is Taylor Swift selling out stadiums across the world on her "reputation" tour, but the singer is also drawing some seriously insane crowds to her own front door.
Over the past week, Taylor has been returning home to her New York City apartment between tour dates. There, photographers have snapped the popstar looking "Gorgeous" while strutting a mere few feet to a waiting SUV.
The encounter lasts just a few seconds and is fairly unexciting (she is just walking to a car after all), but that hasn't stopped fans from flocking to Tribeca to catch a glimpse of the 28-year-old.
Twitter users began sharing photos from outside Taylor's apartment and they show hundreds of people flooding her street as they wait for her to walk outside.
The second the door opens, fans scream as they all hold up their phones to snap a quick pic of the superstar before she jets off.
Taylor reportedly owns nearly $50 million of real estate on just one city block in Tribeca, including a massive penthouse duplex measuring around 8,000 square feet. She even purchased an $18 million townhouse next door – which the New York Post reports will be converted into a paparazzi-proof getaway for the singer.
In the meantime Swifties, maybe just see Taylor during her "reputation" Stadium Tour instead?