Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle Ghosted Him After She Met Prince Harry: 'She Cut People Out'

Piers Morgan said Meghan Markle was prepared to cut people out of her life when she met Prince Harry.
Piers told Access's Kit Hoover that he originally got to know Meghan after she sent him a private message on Twitter when he expressed how much he loved her show, "Suits."
According to Piers, they kept up communication via email, eventually meeting for drinks when she was in London where they discussed life, her time as a "Deal or No Deal" suitcase girl and Donald Trump. But after that, he says he never heard from her again, calling it,"The most brutal ghosting of all time."
The 53-year-old TV host says after their meet up, she went out to a club and met Prince Harry and that's when everything changed.
"She was prepared to just cut people," Piers told Access. "She did it to her ex-husband. She's done it to almost all her family. She's done it now to her hairdresser, to friends, to people she's worked with. And when people do that a lot, you got to start thinking, ‘That's a little bit weird.' It's a little bit rude. It's a little bit impolite at best, and I would be a little concerned if I was the royal family that here you have someone who appears to be on the face of it, a lovely person, but is prepared to cut people like that."
Despite the "ghosting," Piers said he's still a fan of the soon-to-be royal.
"My experience of her remains very good. Just at the end, I got cut," he shared. "I wish her and Harry all the very best despite all this mayhem and I hope it works out."
