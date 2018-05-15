Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle Ghosted Him After She Met Prince Harry: 'She Cut People Out'



Piers Morgan said Meghan Markle was prepared to cut people out of her life when she met Prince Harry.

Piers told Access's Kit Hoover that he originally got to know Meghan after she sent him a private message on Twitter when he expressed how much he loved her show, "Suits."

According to Piers, they kept up communication via email, eventually meeting for drinks when she was in London where they discussed life, her time as a "Deal or No Deal" suitcase girl and Donald Trump. But after that, he says he never heard from her again, calling it,"The most brutal ghosting of all time."





