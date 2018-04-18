Pink Covers People's Beautiful Issue!

Pink is People's Most Beautiful this year!

The "What About Us" singer stuns on the cover of People's Beautiful Issue and is posing with her two children, Willow, 6, and Jameson, 1. Pink has a massive smile as she holds onto her kiddos with husband, Carey Hart.

In the issue, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, opens up about her "free range" childhood growing ip in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and how she is raising her own children differently.

"My mom worked full time and went to school full time. My dad was an insurance salesman," Pink told People. "My brother and I rode bikes to school and played in the woods all day. Lots of rescuing animals, tree climbing, sports, gymnastics. I had a good childhood."

She said her own childhood has influenced her parenting style, but she and her husband Carey don't always know if they're getting it right.

"The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you're doing is working," Pink explained to People. "That's been the most humbling thing for me. In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and her eyes are completely glazed over. I have no idea. We'll see."

Adding that she believes in explaining rules to her kids and giving them both affection and boundaries.

"Yeah, I believe in affection," she says. "I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there. My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay. I always tell Willow, 'I'm going to teach you the rules so that you'll know how and when to break them.' "

Pink also wants to create a gender-neutral environment for her children and teach them how to move past labels.