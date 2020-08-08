Pink & Daughter Willow Look Like Twins In Sweet Selfie: ‘My Baby Girl’

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in this family!

Pink took to Instagram to share the sweetest selfie with her daughter Willow and it totally proved that the mother-daughter duo are practically twins!

“My baby girl ” the singer wrote alongside the adorable pic of herself smiling with her 9-year-old daughter.

Fans were quick to comment on Pink and Willow’s strikingly similar looks!

“She’s you’re spitting image, gorgeous girl,” one fan commented. Another echoed, “Wow! She looks like you… so pretty!”

The little girl recently turned nine back in June. At the time, Carey Hart took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s special day by posting a touching tribute.

“My sweet daughter willow. Where do I start. You have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant. I always wanted to be a father and thank you for choosing me as your papa. You impress me every day you walk this planet,” he penned.

“You are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, full of piss and vinegar, physical, and a lil s—!!!!” he joked. “One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes. You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not [be] more proud and in love with you.”

He concluded his sweet message by giving a shout-out to Pink, writing, “Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one.”

Pink and Carey, who tied the knot back in 2006, also share 3-year-old son Jameson.