Pink Puts Twitter Troll In Their Place After They Blasted Her Aging Appearance

Don't mess with Pink — because she's going to come back with the most epic clapback of all time. A Twitter troll claimed on Wednesday that Pink wasn't aging well, and the "Perfect" singer was having none of it.

A Twitter user wrote, "Wow Pink looks so old that she should be named Purple instead."

Naturally, she responded with the perfect shutdown.

"You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll," Pink wrote.