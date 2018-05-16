Pink Puts Twitter Troll In Their Place After They Blasted Her Aging Appearance

Don't mess with Pink — because she's going to come back with the most epic clapback of all time. A Twitter troll claimed on Wednesday that Pink wasn't aging well, and the "Perfect" singer was having none of it.
A Twitter user wrote, "Wow Pink looks so old that she should be named Purple instead."
Naturally, she responded with the perfect shutdown.
"You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll," Pink wrote.
The 38-year-old Grammy winner then explained why she thinks it is a good thing to have a couple wrinkles.
"I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. 🤙🏼," she continued.
And Pink didn't stop there either. When another Twitter user commented that they hope to see her when she's 80 still doing aerial stunts, Pink responded, "You know I will! I’ll call it “the wrinkles and rolls tour."
Pink 1, Twitter Trolls 0.
