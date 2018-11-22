Pink Shares Video Of Son Jameson Crying As He Learns To Swim

"My son was exactly the same screamed each length he swam! He's now 9 and loves swimming can't get him out," one person wrote.

"Star them young. My 5 year old had been in swim for a few months now and just stopped crying during class when it was time to put her face in the water. Wish I would have started swim classes earlier for my girls," another person wrote.

"I did the same with both of mine! I'm on board 110% with this and so should everyone else! Safety first!" a third person wrote.

Pink is one amazing mama!