Pink's Daughter Is Hilariously Unimpressed By Her People's Most Beautiful Cover

Pink and her family won the crown as People's Most Beautiful, but there's one person unimpressed by the huge honor!
The "Beautiful Trauma" singer shared a hilarious Instagram of her daughter Willow Sage, 6, holding onto her magazine cover on Tuesday. Despite Willow's adorable smile, Pink reveals she is way more concerned about getting her just desserts!
Pink relayed part of their conversation in the post's caption. “So how does it feel Willow to be the most beautiful person in the world?” Pink asked Willow. Her daughter replied, "UMM, does it mean I get an extra dessert this week?"
Who can blame the power of a 6-year-old's sweet tooth?
The Grammy winner previously opened up to the mag about raising her two children and the fears she faces as a parent.
"I have so many worries and fears as a parent. I'm such a worrier. They're going to be fine. They chose this family. They know what they're doing. But the world, I don't know if the world's going to be fine, and so I pray a lot. I cry a lot. I talk to them a lot. I hope a lot. I curse a lot."
Pink, who is currently on her Beautiful Trauma tour, said that she and her husband Carey juggle a lot as both parents with professional careers, but they manage to "laugh" about it a lot and don't take "life too terribly seriously."
Mission accomplished!