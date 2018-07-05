Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her Onstage & Then Gets Sick The Next Day

Pink's daughter Willow joined her onstage at her Perth, Australia, concert this week and Pink lade a huge kiss on her! The 7-year-old cutie was rocking some massive headphones and some super wild and fun spandex for her big stage debut.
But Pink may have regretted that big smooch. The next day she shared a video on Instagram revealing that both her children, Willow and 1-year-old son, Jameson, are battling some pretty serious fevers. The no-nonsense mama featured her kids in the video and jokingly told her fans that her kids had thermometers up their butts and had high temperatures. The blustery weather down in Perth certainly ins't helping they situation.
After revealing her kids high fevers, she jokingly asked herself what her own temperature might be and then quipped back, "Who cares."
The 38-year-old singer just launched the Oceania leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour and she’ll be on the road there for over two months.
Looks like they'll be taking the doc along with them!
WATCH: Pink's Daughter Hilariously Nods Off During Her Concert!