Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her Onstage & Then Gets Sick The Next Day

Pink's daughter Willow joined her onstage at her Perth, Australia, concert this week and Pink lade a huge kiss on her! The 7-year-old cutie was rocking some massive headphones and some super wild and fun spandex for her big stage debut.

But Pink may have regretted that big smooch. The next day she shared a video on Instagram revealing that both her children, Willow and 1-year-old son, Jameson, are battling some pretty serious fevers. The no-nonsense mama featured her kids in the video and jokingly told her fans that her kids had thermometers up their butts and had high temperatures. The blustery weather down in Perth certainly ins't helping they situation.







