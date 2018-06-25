Pink's Daughter Willow Sage Adorably Tattoos Her Baby Brother

It looks like Willow Sage inherited her parents' passion for tattoos!
Pink and Carey Hart's 7-year-old daughter Willow has used her own face as a canvas before in adorable makeup tutorials, but now she seems to have taken to "tatting" up her baby brother, Jameson Moon.
On Friday, Carey shared a snap to his Instagram of his 17-month-old son covered in purple ink. Jameson is seen with a massive heart on his tummy, as well as random markings on his arm, which is a hilarious tribute to his dad's tattoo sleeve.
"Willz hooked Jamo up with some tattoos," the 42-year-old captioned the pic along with a crying laughing emoji.
The former motocross champ has documented some of Willow's hysterical artistic adventures on social media over the years.
Pink's baby girl was caught wearing her "Descendants" Halloween costume in May – donning a purple wig to the beach and even to her birthday party!
"Have you met my daughter Wednesday Addams??? Love you munchkin," Carey captioned another adorable pic.
As for the couple's youngest son, Jameson is on his way to becoming a rocker. Pink posted a snap of her kiddo jamming out on a drum kit, whacking away with a pair of drumsticks.
"It's in his blood," she wrote.
The Hart family can't get any cuter!