Is Pippa Middleton About To Give Birth?

Kate Middleton is closer than ever to becoming an aunt!

The duchess' pregnant younger sister, Pippa Middleton, entered the maternity wing of St. Mary's Hospital on Monday afternoon, The Daily Mail reports, fueling speculation that her baby is on the way.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Pippa's hubby, James Matthews, carried what appeared to be two overnight bags in his hands as he walked into the Lindo Wing. While Pippa wasn't pictured, the site reported that she was seen smiling and wore a long blue coat, white shoes and sunglasses as she made her way inside.

The hospital wing shares a special significance for the Middleton sisters. Kate gave birth to her three children – George, Charlotte and Louis – at the same facility, posing with each infant for the first time on the same steps that Pippa and James entered through.