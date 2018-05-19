Pippa Middleton Dazzles In Mint Green Floral Dress At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding

Pippa Middleton was a scene-stealer at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011, and this time she's done it again in a stunning mint green floral dress.



The 34-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, was barely showing her baby bump in the flowy, spring number from The Fold, which featured long sleeves. The dress retails for $695. Pippa teamed her lovely look with a pale pink fascinator.



Pippa arrived at the royal wedding at St. George's chapel with her family, husband James, mom Carole Middleton, dad Michael Middleton and brother James Middleton. The family was accompanied by a top aide of Prince Charles as well.



Carole also looked lovely at the wedding in a pale blue number.

