Pippa Middleton Names Her Baby Boy After Her And Husband James' Family Members (Reports)

Pippa Middleton chose a family name for her baby boy!

According to a report from Mail on Sunday, Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose the name Arthur Michael William Matthews for their first child. Pippa, 35, and her husband added the name Michael as a middle name for their baby boy as a nod to Pippa's dad Michael and James' brother Michael, who died in 1999 at the age of 22 while climbing Mount Everest.

Pippa and her husband James welcomed their first child together on October 15 at the super private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London. It's the same hospital where her older sister Kate Middleton gave birth to her three royal kiddos, Prince George, Princes Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pippa and James wed in May 2017 and have kept the news about their baby under the radar. The happy couple have yet to officially announce any details about their new bundle of joy, except for these recent reports on their baby name.

We love that Pippa is staying out of the spotlight and enjoying her life as a new mom!



