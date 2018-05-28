Pippa Middleton Is Radiant In Red At The 2018 French Open

Pippa Middleton's courtside style is simply stunning.
The Brit stepped out Sunday with her hubby James Matthews to attend the French Open.
She donned a red and white dress with matching white shoes and a red and white hat.
James looked dapper himself in a tan pants, a crisp white tip and a hat similar to his wife's.
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are seen at the French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2018 in Paris (Getty Images)
Pippa, a major fan of Tennis just like her sister Kate, always looks gorgeous when she attends matches.
She previously wore a chic floral gown and matching green handbag while attending Wimbledon back in 2017 with her brother James.
Pippa Middleton & James Middleton seen arriving for day thirteen at The Championships at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017 in London (Getty Images)
Game, set, match!
-- Stephanie Swaim