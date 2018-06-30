Pippa Middleton Reveals How She's Channeling Serena Williams During Her Pregnancy

Pippa Middleton is hitting the tennis courts!

In her latest column for the U.K.'s Waitrose Kitchen, Kate Middleton's little sister revealed she has been taking tips from Serena Williams on how to stay fit during her first pregnancy.

"I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy," Pippa wrote. "Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months."