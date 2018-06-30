Pippa Middleton Reveals How She's Channeling Serena Williams During Her Pregnancy

Pippa Middleton is hitting the tennis courts!
In her latest column for the U.K.'s Waitrose Kitchen, Kate Middleton's little sister revealed she has been taking tips from Serena Williams on how to stay fit during her first pregnancy.
"I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as a player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout my pregnancy," Pippa wrote. "Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months."
"Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you're a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy, there's no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis," she added.
Pippa confirmed she was expecting her first child with husband James Matthews earlier this month in Waitrose Kitchen. But unlike her sister Kate, who suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, she didn't experience any morning sickness throughout the first 12 weeks of her pregnancy.
"I've noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports, I feel that it's been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery," she wrote at the time. "And ensure that post-baby, my old favorite jeans will still fit eventually!"
-- Gabi Duncan