Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Breezy White Dress At Wimbledon Match

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend the Rafael Nadal of Spain play Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the Men's Singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton definitely has chic maternity style!
Pippa, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, hit Day 4 of Wimbledon in London with her brother James Middleton and she looked absolutely stunning in a breezy, white eyelet dress.
The summery style featured ruffled sleeves and an empire waist, showing off her baby bump underneath. She teamed the look with a set of cute rounded sunglasses, a pari of powder blue espadrilles, a straw clutch and hat and her layered lob worn in on-trend beach waves. For his part, James looked dapper in a tailored navy suit.
Pippa is definitely going to slay her pregnancy style. Earlier in her pregnancy, she and her husband hit the French open together and Pippa rocked a stylish red dress.
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are seen at the French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2018 in Paris (Getty Images)
On May 19, before she had even confirmed she was expecting, Pippa seemed to be glowing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in a mint green and patterned silk dress.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
It's no surprise that Pippa is reaching for stylish picks while she's pregnant — her sister, Kate Middleton, practically became synonymous with fabulous pregnancy style.
Check it out below.
