The 'Pitch Perfect' Cast Reunites For Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's Birthday And Has The Best Night Ever

The "Pitch Perfect" gang is back together again! 

Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit all turned out to celebrate Skylar Astin and Anna Camp's birthday — and it was one wild night. The crew shared multiple photos on social media of their epic evening, some where they are making funny faces and flashing peace signs. 

Happy Birthday to these legends @therealannacamp and @skylarastin ❤️❤️❤️❤️ (ps don’t know why I’m so frigging serious in this photo!)

Happy happy birthday to these two lovebugs @therealannacamp & @skylarastin ???? What a fun night!

The night definitely got wild! Skylar, who turned 31 on September 23, posted snaps on his Instagram story showcasing how the party progressed from birthday cake and selfies to a pool party in the later hours of the evening. 

To ring in her birthday, Anna, who turned 36 on September 27, rocked a sweet pink birthday hat with feathers. 

Anna and Skylar certainly had a lot to celebrate! The duo, who married on September 10, 2016, after meeting on the set of "Pitch Perfect," just celebrated their 2-year anniversary a couple weeks back. 

Thanks for coming out last night you party animals! We are so grateful to have such wonderful friends in our lives and can’t wait to hang soon????????????✌????????????????‍♀️????????☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️

Happy birthday — we bet it was aca-awesome! 

