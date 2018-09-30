The 'Pitch Perfect' Cast Reunites For Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's Birthday And Has The Best Night Ever

The "Pitch Perfect" gang is back together again!
Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow and Chrissie Fit all turned out to celebrate Skylar Astin and Anna Camp's birthday — and it was one wild night. The crew shared multiple photos on social media of their epic evening, some where they are making funny faces and flashing peace signs.
The night definitely got wild! Skylar, who turned 31 on September 23, posted snaps on his Instagram story showcasing how the party progressed from birthday cake and selfies to a pool party in the later hours of the evening.
To ring in her birthday, Anna, who turned 36 on September 27, rocked a sweet pink birthday hat with feathers.
Anna and Skylar certainly had a lot to celebrate! The duo, who married on September 10, 2016, after meeting on the set of "Pitch Perfect," just celebrated their 2-year anniversary a couple weeks back.
Happy birthday — we bet it was aca-awesome!