'Pitch Perfect' Stars Reunite For Magical Birthday Surprise

The Bellas are back together aca-again!

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the "Pitch Perfect" squad reunited to celebrate co-star Chrissie Fit's 33rd birthday on Thursday.

Chrissie shared an epic group shot on Instagram. "Not an optical illusion. These women are as beautiful and amazing as they appear in this photo … Love you all and thanks for the pre-birthday magic," she captioned the sweet pic.