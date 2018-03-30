'Pitch Perfect' Stars Reunite For Magical Birthday Surprise

The Bellas are back together aca-again!
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the "Pitch Perfect" squad reunited to celebrate co-star Chrissie Fit's 33rd birthday on Thursday.
Chrissie shared an epic group shot on Instagram. "Not an optical illusion. These women are as beautiful and amazing as they appear in this photo … Love you all and thanks for the pre-birthday magic," she captioned the sweet pic.
Magic appeared to be the theme of the night, as the ladies partied it up with an illusionist who performed card tricks.
"World class magic tonight," Rebel wrote on her Instagram Stories. "We can't show you the real tricks because they are super secretive."
(Instagram)
Anna eloquently echoed a similar sentiment on her page. "Muthahf—– MAGIC," she wrote.
Brittany Snow got in on the fun, sharing a "Perfect" photo with her fellow singing sisters.
"Clearly, holding imaginary weirdly sized bowls ... is how we all decided to depict 'magic,'" she wrote. "Happy Birthday to my tiny favorite @chrissiefit."
The girls first bonded on the set of the original "Pitch Perfect" in 2012, and all returned for the following sequels. This birthday surprise proves their friendship is always on key!