Police Say Vince Vaughn Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Police say actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town.

Manhattan Beach police said Vaughn was arrested Sunday morning at a sobriety checkpoint.

The 48-year-old actor is best known for his roles in comedies like "Dodgeball" and "Wedding Crashers," but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning "Hacksaw Ridge."

Vince Vaughn attends the Academy Nicholl Fellowships In Screenwriting Awards Presentation And Live Read at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif

(Getty Images)

Police employee Nisha Bhagat says Vaughn has since been released from custody.

A spokesman for Vaughn had no immediate comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

The early morning arrest was first reported by TMZ.

