Post Malone Honors Mac Miller With Emotional Onstage Tribute

Post Malone honored the late Mac Miller with a touching tribute at a concert, just a week after the rapper's heartbreaking death.
(Getty/NBC)
The "Rockstar" rapper performed at the KAABOO Del Mar festival in San Diego on Friday. He wore a white T-shirt with the words "RIP Mac Miller" printed on it. The 23-year-old star paired the customized shirt with white pants adorned with red hearts.
Post Malone took to Instagram to share a snap of himself wearing the outfit. He did not write a caption.
Miller was found dead at his Los Angeles home after suffering from an apparent overdose on September 7. The rapper was 26.
After news of his death broke, the "Self Care" rapper's fans and famous friends took to social media to share touching messages about him, including Post Malone.
"God f**king dammit," he tweeted. "You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person," he shared. "I f**king love you mac."
"We'll make that album one day bubba," he added in a separate tweet. "Miss you so much."
The late rapper told Rolling Stone last month that he and Malone had been "talking about doing an album." He also shared that the two had a jam session together, along with Frank Dukes and Thundercat.
"It was beautiful," Miller said. "We were just having a great time."
--Lauren Herbert