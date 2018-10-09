Post Malone Proves He Loves A Good Drink At The 2018 American Music Awards

Post Malone enjoys a drink on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. (Getty)
Post Malone doesn't discriminate when it comes to his alcoholic drinks of choice — or at least that's the way it looked at the 2018 American Music Award.
Twitter went nuts on Tuesday night over the number of images captured where the 23-year-old rapper had a drink in his hand.
On the red carpet he carried a red solo cup!
Post Malone attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Then inside the show he was seen toasting the crowd with a glass of red wine!
Post Malone toasts at the 2018 American Music Awards. (Credit: ABC/AMAs)
And backstage he seemed to be enjoying some sort of orange juice based cocktail.
Cheers to you Post Malone!
