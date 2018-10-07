Post Malone Shows Off New Shorter Haircut: 'Plz Don't Stop Listening To My Music'

Post Malone has a whole new look!

The rapper took to Instagram to show off a new shorter haircut.

"had 2 big ass dreads. Plz don't stop listening to my music," he wrote.

had 2 big ass dreads. plz don't stop listening to my music

Fans flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on his new look.

"You cut it all of cause of 2 dreads!?!?!? DREADS ARE DOPE!!!," one person wrote.

by @adamdegross

"U look like u cleaned up a lil clean looks good on u man," another person wrote.

"Hope u donated that hair to charity!," one person commented.

The "Better Now" rapper gave a different look at his short hairstyle in another, more artsy photo where he looks down at the ground, surrounded by colorful lights.

"by @adamdegross," he captioned the snap, referencing the photographer Adam Degross.

by @adamdegross

Prior to his hair cut, post frequently styled his hair in a man bun.

by @adamdegross

The new hairstyle also comes on the heels of Post releasing a artsy music video for his hit, "Better Now."

The grainy, black-and-white video already has over two million views on Youtube.

What do you think about Post's new look?

-- Stephanie Swaim

