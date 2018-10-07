Post Malone Shows Off New Shorter Haircut: 'Plz Don't Stop Listening To My Music'

Post Malone has a whole new look!
The rapper took to Instagram to show off a new shorter haircut.
"had 2 big ass dreads. Plz don't stop listening to my music," he wrote.
Fans flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on his new look.
"You cut it all of cause of 2 dreads!?!?!? DREADS ARE DOPE!!!," one person wrote.
"U look like u cleaned up a lil clean looks good on u man," another person wrote.
"Hope u donated that hair to charity!," one person commented.
The "Better Now" rapper gave a different look at his short hairstyle in another, more artsy photo where he looks down at the ground, surrounded by colorful lights.
"by @adamdegross," he captioned the snap, referencing the photographer Adam Degross.
Prior to his hair cut, post frequently styled his hair in a man bun.
The new hairstyle also comes on the heels of Post releasing a artsy music video for his hit, "Better Now."
The grainy, black-and-white video already has over two million views on Youtube.
What do you think about Post's new look?
-- Stephanie Swaim