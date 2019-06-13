Post Malone’s Emergency Plane Landing Blamed On ‘Pilot Induced Error’ & Safety Violations

New answers have emerged about Post Malone’s plane scare.

The rapper was among 15 people on a chartered jet that made an emergency landing in New York last August after blowing out two tires. According to a new FAA report obtained by Access this week, the primary cause of the mishap was “pilot induced error” in addition to safety violations.

Records revealed that the aircraft had “multiple required maintenance and inspection items that were overflown by approximately fifty (50) flight hours at the time of the incident.”

According to the documents, troubles began when pilots reported an open service door shortly after taking off from Teterboro airport in New Jersey. The plane returned to the runway and took off again within 30 minutes, and both left tires exploded shortly thereafter.

Investigators determined that the flight crew “did not comply with manufacturer’s procedures for wheel brake cooling times after an overweight landing” and should have waited longer before initiating a second takeoff. The plane also exceeded weight limits for takeoff.

The aircraft had been topped off with fuel and was also carrying luggage for the 12 passengers. Two pilots and one flight attendant rounded out the manifest.

The plane landed safely north of New York City after burning off excess fuel weight. Post was supposed to be on his way to a performance in England and tweeted a message to fans and haters alike after avoiding disaster.

“I landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website,” he wrote at the time. “F*** you. but not today.”

— Erin Biglow