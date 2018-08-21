Post Malone’s Plane Safely Lands In New York After Tires Blew Out On Takeoff

Post Malone is safely back on the ground after a scary incident up in the air.
The rapper was one of 16 passengers aboard a private plane that was forced to make an emergency landing after two of the planes tires blew out on takeoff, People Magazine reports. The aircraft was forced to circle around New York in order to burn fuel before attempting to make a crash landing.
Post Malone accepts the award for Song of the Year during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
The Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 jet took off Tuesday from the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 10:50 AM with an intended arrival in at London Luton Airport in Luton, England. FAA reports say the plane was diverted to Stewart Airport in New York to perform an emergency landing.
"A Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV aircraft landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY, about 3:50 p.m. today. The aircraft was towed to the ramp," the FAA said in a statement. "The FAA will investigate."
Joe Perry, Steven Tyler, and Post Malone perform onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
Post attended Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, where he took home Song of the Year and then hit the stage with Aerosmith to close the show.
