‘Power Rangers’ Star Pua Magasiva Dead At 38

“Power Rangers” star Pua Magasiva has passed away.

The body of the actor was found in his Wellington, New Zealand, home after the authorities were called there for a “sudden death” early Saturday morning, according the New Zealand Herald.

A South Pacific Pictures spokeswoman also confirmed his death to the New Zealand Herald.

His cause of death has not been made public, but a police spokeswoman told the Herald that there were “no suspicious circumstances” and that the “death would be referred to the Coroner.”

Throughout his career he starred in “Power Rangers Ninja Storm,” “Power Rangers DinoThunder,” “30 Days of Night” and “Outrageous Fortune.”

He most recently starred in the TV series “Shortland Street,” per IMDb.

Pua is survived by his wife Lizz and his 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Following the sad news of his passing, Pua’s former co-stars reacted on social media.

“My heart goes out to the Magasiva family and the extended television alumni who had the honor of seeing the glint in his eye and the sound of his hearty laugh close hand. RIP my friend #puamagasiva,” his “Outrageous Fortune” co-star Shane Cortese tweeted.

“RIP Pua. Heart goes out to those you leave behind,” Anthony Starr wrote.

“RIP Pua, I’m speechless. You were such a delightful, caring, kind and beautiful character. Always had a spring in your step. Much love @PuaMagasiva,” Mary Haddock Staniland tweeted.

R.I.P. Pua Magasiva.

— by Stephanie Swaim