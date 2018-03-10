Pregnant Eva Longoria Says Her Clothes Don't Fit Over Her Growing Baby Bump Anymore!

Eva Longoria Bastón is getting closer and closer to motherhood!

The 42-year-old actress, who's expecting her first child—a baby boy—with husband José Bastón, shared a video of her growing belly on her Instagram Story on Friday, admitting she's getting too big to fit into her clothes.

"Can I just show you guys that my sweaters don't fit me anymore on my belly?" she says to the camera before showing her baby bump peeking out. "I try to keep pulling them down, and they just go back up."