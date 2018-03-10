Pregnant Eva Longoria Says Her Clothes Don't Fit Over Her Growing Baby Bump Anymore!

Eva Longoria Bastón is getting closer and closer to motherhood!
The 42-year-old actress, who's expecting her first child—a baby boy—with husband José Bastón, shared a video of her growing belly on her Instagram Story on Friday, admitting she's getting too big to fit into her clothes.
"Can I just show you guys that my sweaters don't fit me anymore on my belly?" she says to the camera before showing her baby bump peeking out. "I try to keep pulling them down, and they just go back up."
The "Desperate Housewives" alum, who's now in her third trimester, told Access earlier this week that her bestie Kerry Washington has been helping her prepare for her son's arrival.
"Kerry has actually been one of my main friends that I've been leaning on during pregnancy," Eva told us. "She helped me find a baby nurse and [figure out what] a doula is. She's been an endless source of information."
The "Scandal" star also hooked Eva up with a bunch of maternity clothes!
"She gave me this suitcase of maternity clothes," Eva dished. "It's like the traveling suitcase — it just gets passed on. Then I have to add to it and then I'll pass it on. Kerry's been amazing."
That's what friends are for!
WATCH: Eva Longoria Reveals How Pal Kerry Washington Is Helping Her Prepare For Motherhood
-- Gabi Duncan