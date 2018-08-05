Pregnant Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Bikini Bod While Spending Time With Son Luca

Hilary Duff is one hot mama!

The "Younger" star took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a snap of her rocking a black two piece bikini while lounging out with her son Luca.

"Max relax," the caption reads.

The "So Yesterday" songstress also shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her son.

"Sun tired/swim tire/life tired/photo tired," she wrote.

The "Cinderella Story" star revealed in June that she's expecting a little one with Matthew Koma.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited," she wrote on Instagram.

Hilary shares 6-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

